CMT at White House

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown-based company City Machine Technologies Inc. participated in an event highlighting American-made goods Monday at the White House.

President Donald Trump welcomed 50 companies for the Made in America Product Showcase. One company was selected from each state.

CMT makes lifting and separating magnets.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be one of 50 companies both big and small showcasing what America can make when we roll up our sleeves and work hard,” said company founder Michael J. Kovach. “America was built on the manufacturing industry, and it’s great to see it’s alive and well today.”

CMT represented Ohio with its 47-inch-deep aluminum scrap, handler scrap magnet.

Kovach and his late wife, Joan, founded CMT in 1985.

Hospital app

YOUNGSTOWN

Three local Steward Health Care Hospitals – Northside, Trumbull and Sharon regional medical centers – have begun using a HIPPA-compliant app, Twiage, to expedite care in emergency situations, the hospital system announced.

The app allows emergency responders to share patient information with hospital personnel in real time to expedite life-saving care.

“The app allows for two-way communication between EMS and hospital personnel including things like pictures and videos, which would not be available via older technologies like radios,” said Matt Ozanich, director of pre-hospital care at Northside and Trumbull.

The app also includes GPS-tracking to help hospitals plan estimated times of arrival.

“In emergency care, speed and information save lives,” said Brenden Hayden, vice president of EMS, Steward Health Care System. “With Twiage, Steward’s emergency departments in the Mahoning Valley will be able to treat people even more quickly, delivering the highest standard of care to patients across the communities in which they live.”

Ohio’s Next Step

YOUNGSTOWN

The City Club of the Mahoning Valley will host an event titled Ohio’s Next Step to Modernize Medicaid: The Behavioral Health Redesign from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15.

The event will take place at 1000 Fifth Ave.

The conversation will focus on the status of the behavioral health redesign and how it will affect beneficiaries, providers, patients and stakeholders.

Panelists include Dr. Mark Hurst, director of Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services, and Barbara Sears, director of the Ohio Department of Medicaid. Reserve a seat at cityclub.org.

Driver Appreciation

HUBBARD

Truck World announced it will host its annual Driver Appreciation Days will take place Aug. 8-10.

The three-day event will feature daily contests, giveaways and complimentary lunches for CDL-licensed drivers from 1 to 4 p.m. each day.

Truck World is located at 6985 Truck World Blvd.

Truck World Hubbard also will feature free, live music each night from 5 to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit truckworldinc.com.

Staff reports

