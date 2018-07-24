Cavs' Kevin Love signs 4-year contract extension


July 24, 2018 at 11:47a.m.

ESPN is reporting that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension that tops out his overall deal at five years, $145 million, league sources said.

Love, a five-time All-Star, opted out of the 2019-20 season on his current five-year deal. He will earn $24.1 million next season before the new four-year extension kicks in, league sources said.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$499900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990