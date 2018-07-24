Cavs' Kevin Love signs 4-year contract extension
ESPN is reporting that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension that tops out his overall deal at five years, $145 million, league sources said.
Love, a five-time All-Star, opted out of the 2019-20 season on his current five-year deal. He will earn $24.1 million next season before the new four-year extension kicks in, league sources said.
