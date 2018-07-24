Boyfriend of Warren woman found dead Sunday is now missing
WARREN — Jerry Hughley, 35, of Hamilton Street Southwest, boyfriend of a woman who was found shot to death early Sunday, was reported missing Monday afternoon.
The Warren police report says Hugley disappeared about 6 p.m. Saturday.
His girlfriend, Brittany May, 28, of the same Hamilton address, was found shot to death on Front Street Southwest near the former Warren Western Reserve High School at 12:06 a.m. Sunday – about six hours after Hughley went missing.
Police are investigating May’s death as a likely homicide while they wait for an official cause from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
A Warren police report from January 2017 said Hugley and May were at Akron Children’s Hospital on East Market Street with their infant child.
May was arrested at the facility on a probation-violation warrant.
