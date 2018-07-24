Board of Control approves $23 million loan from Ohio EPA

By Graig Graziosi

The city board of control approved spending and payments toward a number of projects, including taking a $23.4 million loan for the city’s sewer-relocation project.

The board – the mayor, law director and finance director – Monday approved a request to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Pollution Control Loan Fund to be used in the project.

The 84-inch line is made of brick and is more than 100 years old. It runs parallel to the Mahoning River between Hazel Street and South Avenue. The agreement is part of an ordinance city council passed in 2017.

The board also approved $17,500 in repairs and upgrades for six to seven cameras to monitor illegal dumping.

A total of $14,000 of the funding will be pulled from an EPA grant, with the remaining $3,500 coming from the city as its share.

The board also approved seven quit-claim deeds, which allow property owners to extend their lots through the Mahoning County Land Bank and with permission of the city.

The board approved an $18,890 payment to Marucci & Gaffney Excavating as well as a $20,489 payment to Windstream Communications LLC for work related to re-routing communication cabling.