Births


July 24, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Phillip and Brittany Wehner, Youngstown, girl, July 22.

Tonnachamaine Carter and Antonio Barnes, Youngstown, boy, July 22.

Brian and Marissa Wilkinson, Youngstown, girl, July 22.

More like this from vindy.com

  • November 20, 2017 midnight

    BIRTHS

  • July 6, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • July 10, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • December 24, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • October 16, 2017 midnight

    Births

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$499900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500