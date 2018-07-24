Alta found compliant

YOUNGSTOWN

The first comprehensive federal review of Alta Head Start during its initial five-year grant period found the agency to be compliant in all areas measured.

The review, conducted by the federal Office of Head Start, looked at compliance with the Head Start Program performance standards, the Head Start Act and other regulations, said Joseph Shorokey, Alta Head Start chief executive officer.

Alta Head Start/Early Head Start is a preschool program, licensed by the Ohio Department of Jobs & Family Services. It is designed to improve the quality of life for children birth to 5 and give them a head start in education.

Alta Head Start and Early Head Start have locations throughout Mahoning County, which children of county residents can attend free. Food and health services are also free. For information, go to www.AltaHeadStart.org or call 330-736-0071.

New audiology service

BOARDMAN

Audiology services for children and young adults will be offered at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley’s Beeghly Campus, 6505 Market St. in Building C, Suite 2160, starting July 30. To reach the office, call 330-746-9377.

The new service in Boardman is in addition to the audiology services that Akron Children’s already provides in the Valley in Warren at Akron Children’s Hospital Rehabilitative Services, 5000 E. Market St., Suite 28. The phone number there is 330-856-8050. In both offices, services are provided by audiologist Kathryn Freeland.

Apnea and oxygen

NEW YORK

Supplemental oxygen eliminates the rise in morning blood pressure experienced by obstructive sleep apnea patients who stop using continuous positive airway pressure or CPAP, the standard treatment for OSA, according to new research published online in the American Thoracic Society’s American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

In “Effect of Supplemental Oxygen on Blood Pressure in OSA: A Randomized, CPAP Withdrawal Trial,” Chris D. Turnbull, a physician at the Oxford Centre for Respiratory Medicine at Churchill Hospital Oxford in the United Kingdom and co-authors report that in patients with moderate to severe OSA, supplemental oxygen prevented the rise in systolic and diastolic blood pressure, and the increase in oxygen desaturations seen in the control arm of the study after CPAP was withdrawn.