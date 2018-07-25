1 or 2 men wounded in shootings arrested

YOUNGSTOWN

One of two men wounded in a shooting early Tuesday was arrested on drug charges.

Officers were called about 2 a.m. for gunshots at Hillman Street and West Delason Avenue on the South Side. They learned that Keylan Davis, 30, of Alliance, had been shot in the back and drove himself to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

At the hospital, reports said Davis told police a large group of women were fighting in front of a house he was in. He said he was shot when he went outside to get his dog for protection.

Police towed his car for evidence, but before doing so, searched it and found a gun holster, a large bag of suspected cocaine, suspected heroin and $1,502 cash.

Davis was booked into the Mahoning County jail on drug charges after he was treated for his wounds.

On Monday, police said a man listed as homeless was arrested in possession of $1,126 cash and a handgun.

Jumal McQueen, 24, is due in municipal court Wednesday to be arraigned on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, trafficking in drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business.

