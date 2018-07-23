Warren police ID woman found shot to death Sunday

WARREN — The Warren Police Department has identified the body of a woman found early Sunday apparently shot to death as Brittany D. May, 28, of Hamilton Street Southwest.

May's body was found on a short section of Front Street between a bridge known as Reserve Avenue and a road that formerly led to the former Warren Western Reserve High School known as Raider Path.

The body was found by a man who called 911. He did not initially identify himself when calling the Trumbull County 911 Center, but he later spoke with police.

The killing has been captioned "murder" on a police report and is being called a "homicide" on press release, but no official ruling on the cause of death has been issued by the Trumbull County Coroner's Office.

The man who found the body said he was a nurse on his way to work when he discovered the body. He said he checked her pulse but did not find one. Ambulance personnel determined she was dead, police said.

Police told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, that the woman had been shot.