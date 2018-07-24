US Sen. Sherrod Brown secures funding for Camp Ravenna, YARS in final defense bill
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, today announced the final National Defense Authorization Act released by the House and Senate NDAA Conference committee, authorizes funding for Camp Ravenna and the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.
Brown helped secure the funds as a member of the NDAA Conference Committee. The final NDAA conference report is expected to become law and authorizes the following investments – $7.4 million to construct an automated multipurpose machine gun range at Camp Ravenna’s Joint Military Training Center and $8.8 million for upgrades to ensure YARS main gate meets safety requirements.
