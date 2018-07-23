Trump denies report he’s frustrated with North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dealing with the fallout from two summits at once, President Donald Trump says he’s “very happy” with the pace of North Korea’s denuclearization, despite Kim Jong Un having taken no major steps toward that aim since their summit in Singapore last month.

Trump is denying reports that he’s angry with the pace of progress on the Korean Peninsula. That’s at the same time he’s facing criticism for the outcome of his summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin last week.

Trump tweets: “A Rocket has not been launched by North Korea in 9 months. Likewise, no Nuclear Tests. Japan is happy, all of Asia is happy.”

He adds: “But the Fake News is saying, without ever asking me (always anonymous sources), that I am angry because it is not going fast enough. Wrong, very happy!”

The Washington Post had reported that Trump was privately frustrated that Kim was slow-walking on giving up his nuclear weapons.