Police fatally shoot suspect in robbery where 2 stabbed

TOLEDO

Authorities say police have shot a suspect after a robbery at an Ohio store where two people were found stabbed, and the suspect and one of those stabbed have died.

Toledo police say they received a report around 10 p.m. Saturday about a robbery at a Dollar General store. They say suspect Dale Slocum was found outside the store and shot in an encounter with police. Authorities say the 57-year-old man died at a hospital.

Police say 53-year-old Tommy Thacker was found stabbed inside the store and died at the scene. Police Chief George Kral told WTOL-TV that Thacker and his wife apparently tried to stop the robbery.

Police say the wife was hospitalized with stab wounds.

Ohio patrol, 5 other states’ police focus on Move Over law

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s State Highway Patrol and state police in five other states are focusing on enforcement of the Move Over law.

The law requires drivers approaching any vehicles with flashing or rotating lights that are parked on the roadside to move over to an adjacent lane. Motorists should slow down and proceed with caution if moving over isn’t possible due to traffic or weather conditions or lack of a second lane.

The safety effort began Sunday and will end at 11:59 a.m. Saturday. It includes state police in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

From 2013-17, Ohio patrol cruisers were involved in 58 crashes that appear to be related to the Move Over law. The crashes resulted in the deaths of two civilians and injured 34 civilians and 24 officers.

New fairgrounds sees increase in attendance

DAYTON

A county fair in southwest Ohio has seen a huge increase in attendance following a location move.

According to the Montgomery County Agricultural Society, 27,000 people attended the Montgomery County Fair this year at the new fairgrounds in Jefferson Township. That’s about 13,000 more attendees than last year.

The fairgrounds had spent over 160 years in Dayton before the move.

Agricultural Society Board of Directors President John Yancik says he was happy with the turn out and the response from people. Yancik says the event helped show off climate-controlled facilities. The agricultural society is considering building another building and gazebo.

Officials say more improvements will be made as funding becomes available.

Associated Press