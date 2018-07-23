Man gets $6,500 for having stolen handgun

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond was set at $6,500 in municipal court for a man arrested Saturday who was found in a Plazaview Court apartment with a loaded handgun that was stolen.

Police were called about 5:45 p.m. Saturday by someone who said Carlos Poellintz, 35, fell asleep while having a gun while watching young children.

Police arrived and found a loaded 9mm handgun on the couch where Poellintz was sleeping and a records check found the gun was stolen, reports said.

Poellintz was arrested on charges of endangering children and receiving stolen property and arraigned today in municipal court.