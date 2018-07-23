Man charged in weekend shooting says he's praying for victim

YOUNGSTOWN — A man charged with shooting his girlfriend in the head told a magistrate today at his arraignment that he loves her and is praying for her.

Magistrate Anthony Sertick set bond at $100,000 for Terrance Edmonds, 31, who is accused of shooting Denise Thurston, 32, in the head Saturday.

Police said Edmonds confessed when he was arrested.



Thurston is on life support at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, detectives said today.

She was found in a running car with a gunshot wound to the head.