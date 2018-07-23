At least 2 dead in shooting spree of 14 people in Toronto

Associated Press

TORONTO

Police say a gunman and one victim died after a man shot 14 people, including a young girl, in the Toronto neighborhood known as Greektown.

Toronto police chief Mark Saunders says a young woman was killed in the shooting Sunday night. He also says a young girl is in critical condition.

Police spokesman Mark Pugash says the condition of the other victims is not known yet. He says it’s too early to say whether the shooting is terrorism.

Following the shooting, police, paramedics and other first responders descended on the scene, while area residents, some in their pajamas, emerged from their homes to see what was happening.

Over the weekend, Toronto police deployed dozens of additional officers to deal with a recent spike in gun violence in the city.