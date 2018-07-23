UPDATE | Girl, 10, and woman, 18, dead in Toronto rampage
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto's police chief says a 10 year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were killed in the mass shooting in the city's Greektown neighborhood.
Police chief Mark Saunders said 13 other victims have injuries ranging from minor to serious. They range in age from 10 to 59.
The 29-year-old gunman died after an exchange of gunfire with police. Saunders declined to release his name and said authorities "do not know why this has happened yet."
