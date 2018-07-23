Delivery driver robbed on East Side

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a delivery person for a Belmont Avenue Chinese restaurant told police Sunday he was robbed at gunpoint.

The driver told police he was called about 3:20 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Livingston Avenue on the East Side. When he arrived, he was greeted by two teens, one of whom had a .22-caliber rifle and demanded he drop everything he had.

Reports said the driver dropped the food on the ground then gave the teens the money from his wallet, which they took and then ran away.

Officers searched the area but found no sign of the suspects, reports said.