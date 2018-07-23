Delivery driver robbed on East Side
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a delivery person for a Belmont Avenue Chinese restaurant told police Sunday he was robbed at gunpoint.
The driver told police he was called about 3:20 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Livingston Avenue on the East Side. When he arrived, he was greeted by two teens, one of whom had a .22-caliber rifle and demanded he drop everything he had.
Reports said the driver dropped the food on the ground then gave the teens the money from his wallet, which they took and then ran away.
Officers searched the area but found no sign of the suspects, reports said.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 29, 2016 11:11 a.m.
Delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint on Ravenwood Avenue
- December 16, 2016 midnight
Youngstown man gets four years prison and several bullet holes in Liberty robbery
- September 12, 2017 10:33 a.m.
Pizza delivery driver beaten and pizza taken
- August 19, 2016 midnight
Man arrested in July robbery
- April 4, 2017 12:05 a.m.
YPD has busy weekend with shootings, stabbings
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.