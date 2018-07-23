BRANSON BOAT accident Bell chimes 17 times at memorial for victims
BRANSON, MO.
The 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake were remembered Sunday during a service attended by around 200 people in the tourism community of Branson.
A church bell at Williams Chapel at College of the Ozarks chimed 17 times for those who died Thursday at Table Rock Lake, the Joplin Globe reported.
“Today we honor the 17 lives that were lost,” said Branson Mayor Karen Best. “We honor the 14 survivors. And we honor the many heroes who did everything in their power to save lives.”
The service took place at the college near the site of the accident, which happened as winds approached hurricane strength. The city and college hosted the remembrance for the victims.
Nine of the people who died were part of one Indiana family. Online fundraisers had raised more than $400,000 for their funeral expenses by Sunday afternoon.
Two GoFundMe campaigns are underway for the Coleman family, who lost three generations in the duck boat accident.
GoFundMe spokeswoman Katherine Cichy says it’s verified one campaign that’s raising money. Ingrid Coleman Douglas tells The Indianapolis Star a second campaign is also legitimate.
Others killed were from Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.
