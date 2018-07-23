Boardman trustees unanimously approve zone changes for Meijer project

BOARDMAN — The township trustees today approved zone changes requested for development of a Meijer grocery store at U.S. Route 224 and Lockwood Boulevard.

The vote, which was 3-0, overturned the previous vote of the township zoning commission, which had denied the request.

The proposal submitted on behalf of Meijer by Carnegie Management and Development Corp. sought to rezone four acres from residential to commercial.

The company is looking to purchase 39 acres from Mercy Health, 22 of which would be put into a conservancy easement and 17 of which would be developed.

Before voting, trustees heard from company representatives and local residents, some who support and oppose the project.

Those who are opposed said they think Meijer is a good company that would fit well in the township, but that the chosen site is not right for the project given its location on an already-busy corridor and its proximity to residences.

A company representative said the company would invest about $20 million in the project and create about 250 jobs, all of which would offer benefits.

