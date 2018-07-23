Austintown trustees' meeting reset for July 30


July 23, 2018 at 12:43p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — The township trustee meeting scheduled for today has been canceled and rescheduled for noon July 30 at the township administration building on Ohltown Road.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$499900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500