ANGELS FOR ANIMALS
ANGELS FOR ANIMALS
At a glance
About 120 people attended Sunday’s groundbreaking ceremony at the animal facility on state Route 165 to usher in a $10 million Angel Wing that will allow the 28-year-old shelter to greatly expand its services. Facts about Angels:
A key function is to provide low-cost spaying-and-neutering services to help curb pet overpopulation.
Dogs and cats are placed for adoption, after having been spayed or neutered, to responsible people for a small fee.
The shelter offers presentations to groups, schools and organizations to better educate the public about pet care and related topics.
Angels for Animals, which receives no government funding, is seeking volunteers regarding kennel cleaning, staff and adoption assistants, foster homes, photography, advertising, maintenance work and special events.
To volunteer, go to www.angelsforanimals.org ., or call 330-549-1111, ext. 316.
Source: Angels for Animals Inc.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 21, 2018 12:03 a.m.
Groundbreaking for new Angels for Animals shelter is Sunday
- July 18, 2018 12:01 a.m.
Angel Wing groundbreaking Sunday, $4M needed
- July 18, 2018 10:18 a.m.
Angel Wing groundbreaking Sunday, $4M needed
- July 23, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Ceremony goes to dogs
- January 26, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Discount spay/neutering at Angels for low-income pet owners
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.