ANGELS FOR ANIMALS

At a glance

About 120 people attended Sunday’s groundbreaking ceremony at the animal facility on state Route 165 to usher in a $10 million Angel Wing that will allow the 28-year-old shelter to greatly expand its services. Facts about Angels:

A key function is to provide low-cost spaying-and-neutering services to help curb pet overpopulation.

Dogs and cats are placed for adoption, after having been spayed or neutered, to responsible people for a small fee.

The shelter offers presentations to groups, schools and organizations to better educate the public about pet care and related topics.

Angels for Animals, which receives no government funding, is seeking volunteers regarding kennel cleaning, staff and adoption assistants, foster homes, photography, advertising, maintenance work and special events.

To volunteer, go to www.angelsforanimals.org ., or call 330-549-1111, ext. 316.

Source: Angels for Animals Inc.