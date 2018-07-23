Agenda Tuesday


July 23, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Jackson Township trustees, 6 p.m., administration building, 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Mahoning County Planning Commission, 1 p.m., conference room, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

Newton Falls Joint Fire District, 6 p.m., board of trustees, government center, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.

Youngstown Academy of Excellence, noon, board of trustees, 1408 Rigby St.

Youngstown school board, 4:30 p.m., Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

