2010 Champ Porter enters 9th straight Greatest


July 23, 2018 at 4:35p.m.

story tease

Mike Porter — the first Pete Mollica Men's Open Champ of Greatest Golfer in 2010 — is registered for his 9th straight Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer event.

He plays out of Tippecanoe Country Club.

Mike says on why the event works for him: It’s golf. It’s competition. Time of the year is good, too.

Mike says on fave Greatest moments: Every moment of competition and having dinner with family afterwards

