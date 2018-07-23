2010 Champ Porter enters 9th straight Greatest

Mike Porter — the first Pete Mollica Men's Open Champ of Greatest Golfer in 2010 — is registered for his 9th straight Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer event.

He plays out of Tippecanoe Country Club.

Mike says on why the event works for him: It’s golf. It’s competition. Time of the year is good, too.



Mike says on fave Greatest moments: Every moment of competition and having dinner with family afterwards