3 women injured in club shooting in Youngstown

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Three women were injured in a shooting about 4 a.m. Saturday at the Afro Dogs motorcycle club on Gibson Street. All of the victims were listed in stable condition.

Two of the victims, one of whom may have lost sight in one eye, drove themselves to Mercy Health Youngstown Hospital while a third was taken to a hospital by ambulance, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Police had no suspects in the shootings as of Sunday night.