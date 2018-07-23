3 women injured in club shooting in Youngstown
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Three women were injured in a shooting about 4 a.m. Saturday at the Afro Dogs motorcycle club on Gibson Street. All of the victims were listed in stable condition.
Two of the victims, one of whom may have lost sight in one eye, drove themselves to Mercy Health Youngstown Hospital while a third was taken to a hospital by ambulance, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Police had no suspects in the shootings as of Sunday night.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 28, 2018 4:29 p.m.
Five people found dead at Pittsburgh-area car wash
- April 4, 2017 12:05 a.m.
YPD has busy weekend with shootings, stabbings
- July 9, 2018 midnight
Afternoon shooting on Youngstown’s S. Side injures man
- June 13, 2017 midnight
Warren police investigated second shooting Friday night
- October 16, 2017 11:58 a.m.
Police probe shooting at West Hylda Avenue and Market Street
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.