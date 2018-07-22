Woman in critical condition after being shot in head

Staff reports

YOUNGSTOWN

A 32-year-old woman, Denise Thurston, was in critical condition Saturday morning after being shot in the head at 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Hilton Avenue on Youngstown’s South Side.

Arrested in the shooting is Terrance Edmonds, 31, who was at the scene and told police he shot the victim with a .380-caliber handgun, according to the police report. The suspect was taken to the Mahoning County jail where he is being held until his appearance Monday in municipal court. Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police responded to reports of gunshots fired on Hilton. They found the victim slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of her head above her ear. She was taken to Mercy Health Youngstown Hospital for treatment.

Police asked that anyone with information about the incident call police at 330-742-892 or Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.