Woman found dead in Warren today was shot

Staff report

WARREN

Warren police confirmed that a woman found dead near Deemer Park on the city’s West Side had been shot.

Her body was spotted by a passer-by coming off the West Market Street overpass, also known as Raiders Path, at about 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

A caller told the Trumbull County 911 Center there was blood visible beside the woman and that she looked dead.

Warren police detectives are investigating the incident. There were no know suspects as of Sunday night, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

If the woman’s death is ruled a homicide, it would be the fourth this year in Warren and the fifth in Trumbull County.

Homicide victims in 2018 in Warren are Darrin T. Andrews, 35, of Francisca Avenue in Youngstown and Northfield Street N.W. in Warren, shot Feb. 1; Martell Williams, shot multiple times Feb. 25 at Stonegate Apartments on Robert Avenue; and Antoine T. Johnson, 34, of 187 Idylwild St. N.E., was shot May 5.

A fifth Trumbull County homicide victim was Clayton Bender, 23, shot June 11 as he sat in the back seat of a vehicle parked behind Madden’s Bar and Grill in Niles.

As of this date in 2017, Trumbull County had recorded 11 homicides.