METRO DIGEST || Vintage and Vinyl car, music event today

Vintage and Vinyl

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Patrick Parish, 1420 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, is having a Vintage and Vinyl car and music event on the street and in the parking lot across from the church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

Vintage cars are featured, and attendees are asked to vote for their favorite car. The winner will receive the People’s Choice Award. Also during the event, DJ “Richie D” will play vinyl records for entertainment.

Food and refreshments are available under a large tent in front of the church.

Serbian Day Picnic

YOUNGSTOWN

The Serbian Day Picnic will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. next Sunday at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 53 Laird Ave. The event began as a way for church founders to share fellowship, food and music.

The menu will include chicken paprikash, roasted lamb and pork, kolbasi, sausages, homemade strudel, donuts and refreshments. Entertainment will be provided by Night Owls Tamburitzans from 11:30 a.m. to 1 :30 p.m. in the hall and by the Cleveland Serbs with guest Djuro Klipa from 3 to 8 p.m. in the outdoor pavilion.

A folklore dance performance by the children of the church will take place at 6 p.m. There will be activities and games for kids. Admission is $3. For information, call 330-550-6628.

Road closure

KINSMAN

Burnett East Road, between state Route 5 and Farmdale North Road, will be closed for a bridge replacement, effective Aug. 13, and will remain closed until Nov. 10. The recommended detour route is south on state Route 5 and northwest on Mayburn Corners Barclay Road.