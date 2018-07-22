Recognition

Sam Covelli, owner/CEO of Covelli Enterprises, was elected Grand Commodore at The Association of Ohio Commodores annual summer induction dinner June 29 in Columbus, the association announced.

Covelli takes over the association’s top leadership position from Alan Stockmeister, who led the organization for four years. The organization, founded in 1966, was created for the purpose of assisting in growth and development for the state and greater prosperity for Ohio citizens.

“I am humbled and honored to be elected to lead this iconic organization,” Covelli said. “My goal is to work with all of our members to help increase economic development in every part of our great state.”

The event, which featured Urban Meyer, Ohio State University head football coach as guest speaker, took place at the Huntington Club at Ohio Stadium.

Covelli Enterprises is the largest franchisee of Panera Bread and operates more than 300 Panera Bread locations in eight states. The company is headquartered in Warren.

SERVPRO Franchise System, a company that provides cleanup and restoration services following property damage emergencies, recognized Youngstown-area businesses at a convention at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Fla., last month.

These franchisees were recognized with awards:

Andrew J. and Katelyn A. Dobson, owners of SERVPRO of East Mahoning County, received the Millionaire’s Bronze Award.

James P. Dobson, owner of SERVPRO of West Mahoning County, received the Chairman’s Silver Award.

“Running a small business is a challenge, and SERVPRO understands that,” said Sue Steen, CEO of SERVPRO Industries, Inc. “Our annual convention gives us the opportunity to recognize our top-performing franchises while we provide each of our individual franchisees with the tools, knowledge, and group experience they need to help them excel at building their businesses. Our business owners are an extraordinary group of entrepreneurs.”