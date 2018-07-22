Pizza challenge

YOUNGSTOWN

This month, Pizza Joe’s is featuring the Big Joe Wedgie Challenge at all locations, and will bring the challenge to downtown Youngstown on Thursday.

Pizza Joe’s will host the challenge at 1 p.m. in the food court at 20 Federal Place. Part of the event includes a give-back event for OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology from noon to 1 p.m.

“We are excited to bring the Big Joe Wedgie Challenge to downtown and use it as a fun way to support our neighbors across the street at OH WOW!,” said Aleen LaRocca, owner of the downtown location.

The cost to enter the challenge is $20. Participants have 20 minutes to compete the challenge to finish a 4-pound hot gondola, chicken or steak Big Joe Wedgie.

Those who complete the challenge will get $10 back, a T-shirt and underwear.

A portion of the challenge proceeds will support OH WOW!

For information, visit pizzajoes.com.

Call-center visit

BOARDMAN

High-school members of the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown recently visited the AT&T call center on South Avenue to see firsthand “how education translates to a satisfying and successful career,” according to a news release.

Students learned about careers, including how to identify a career based on interests, steps in researching potential jobs and developing job-hunting skills such as networking and interviewing.

“Some students may not have had strong positive role models in their daily lives,” said Michele Merkel, president of Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley. “If this is the case, it can be harder for students to visualize success. With AT&T, we are giving students the opportunity to be exposed to different paths through the [Junior Achievement] Job Shadow programming to help them see that they too can achieve a rewarding career.”

Junior Achievement and AT&T worked with about 7,000 students nationwide during the 2017-18 school year. The collaboration is part of AT&T Aspire, an initiative to create connections that drive innovation in education.

Ribbon cutting

SALEM

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month for its new office at 2870 E. State St.

The company reported it reached nearly $30 million in sales volume in Columbiana County in 2017. The new office will support local agents as they further expand their efforts in Columbiana County and surrounding areas.

You can call the new office at 330-702-8400.

Howard Hanna is the third-largest real-estate company in the country, with 262 offices across Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, Michigan, West Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland.

Blue Origin launches spacecraft higher than ever

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket company shot a capsule higher into space last week than it’s ever done before.

The New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas on the company’s latest test flight. Once the booster separated, the capsule’s escape motor fired, lifting the spacecraft to an altitude of 389,846 feet. That’s 74 miles or 119 kilometers.

Blue Origin has yet to announce when it will start selling tickets or how much flights will cost. Launch commentator Ariane Cornell promised it would be soon. “It’s coming,” she said.