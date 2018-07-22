ODOT

Road work

Projects scheduled for Mahoning County by Ohio Department of Transportation:

Monday: Until further notice, state Route 534 between West Calla and West Middletown roads in Berlin and Goshen townships will be closed through late September for a bridge replacement. The detour will be U.S. Route 224 to state Route 14 to Route 534.

Monday: Route 224 between Struthers Road and Quarry Street will be closed through mid-August for a bridge replacement. This will impact the city of Struthers, the village of Poland and Beaver and Poland townships. The detour will be state Route 616 north to U.S. Route 422 west to Pa. Interstate 376 to Route 224.

Wednesday: State Route 165, just east of state Route 164 in Beaver Township will be closed until Friday for railroad crossing repairs. The detour will be state Route 7 to Route 164.

Wednesday: Beginning at 8 p.m., the ramp from Interstate 680 southbound to Midlothian Boulevard will be closed through 6 a.m. Thursday for bridge repairs. This impacts the city of Youngstown and Boardman. The detour will be I-680 southbound to Route 224 to I-680 northbound.

Thursday: Beginning at 8 p.m., the ramp from Midlothian Boulevard to I-680 northbound will be closed through 6 a.m. Friday for bridge repairs. This impacts the city of Youngstown and Boardman. The detour will be I-680 southbound to Route 224 to I-680 northbound.

July 30: Beginning in the evening, state Route 164 between Interstate 76/Ohio Turnpike and Middletown Road in Beaver Township will be reduced to one lane nightly through the morning of Aug. 4 for the placement of bridge beams. This restriction will occur nightly from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.

July 30: In Beaver Township, the northern leg of state Route 626 at state Route 164 is closed through early August for the construction of a roundabout. The detour is Route 164 to state Route 7 (Market Street) to Route 626.