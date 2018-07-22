MILESTONES

DOCTORS

Lauren A. Nord,, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Richard and Donna Nord of Canfield, has graduated from Pennsylvania University of Medicine in Hershey, Pa. She was elected into the national Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, and her published randomized controlled trial earned her the K. Danner Clouser Humanities Student Research Award. It was recognized as one of the top medical student research projects of the class of 2018.

Dr. Nord graduated magna cum laude from Allegheny College, majoring in biology and minoring in music/vocal performance.

She has started her medical residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Texas Health in San Antonio.

