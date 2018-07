COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Kent State University v. Beth Jarrett, money.

Ally Bank v. Cameron Croxton, money.

Virginia Allen et al v. Zachary English, personal injury.

Wilmer’s Feed and Grain Inc. v. Alfred Knotts et al, money.

Jesse Knight, et al v. Patricia Bolton, personal injury.

dissolutions asked

Laura Poynter, 39541 Wellsville Ave., Lisbon, and Carl Poynter, 329 New Garden Ave., Salem.

Jeri Close, 221 Valley Road, Salem, and Matthew Close, of same.

Samantha Heisley, 7590 Celina St. NW, Massillon, and Adam Heisley, 7855 Royal Ridge Drive, Parma.

Dominic Newtz, 2985 Kingsridge Road, East Liverpool, and Janell Newtz, of same.

Kelley Farino, 2059 Monroe St., Salem, and Rick Pine, 2637 Market St., Youngstown.

Caroline Hudson, 534 W. Clark St., East Palestine, and Nicholas Hudson, 47424 Metz Road, New Waterford.

dissolutions granted

Eric Swiger and Debbie Swiger.

Kristen Good and Nathan Good.

Danielle Eaton and Stacy Eaton.

Trisha Green and Edward Green.

Brandy Reinhart and John Reinhart.

divorces granted

Benjamin Foster v. Leanna Foster.

Zachary Whitcher v. Zoey Whitcher.

Kathryn Custer v. Wendell Custer.

Rebeca Mickey v. Kevin Mickey.

Kimberly Martinez v. Eloy Martinez.

Frank Steinbinder v. Holly Steinbinder.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

US Bank NA v. Paul E. Leisy et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Wayne Shoaff et al, foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Roberta Marhefky et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Lisa M. Burton et al, foreclosure.

Citizens Bank NA v. Rick T. Fusselman et al, foreclosure.

Barclays Bank Delaware v. Colleen S. Girtz, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. James McIntosh, default.

Weathersfield Township et al v. James R. Vargo Sr., default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Aubrey L. Coffee, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Robin A. Powell, default.

BMO Harris Bank NA v. Louis J. Barker et al, dismissed.

Huntington national Bank v. Ashley Paridon et al, dismissed.

Jennifer L. Keough v. Charles D. Lewis Jr., dismissed.

State v. Stevano Stanley, sentenced.

State v. Robert A. Sellars, sentenced.

State v. James L. Koehn II, sentenced.

State v. Freddie G. Rutherford, sentenced.

State v. Charles E. Dennison Jr., sentenced.

Tessa Pekarcik v. Primetals Technologies USA LLC et al, settled.

Village of Windham Ohio et al v. Paul Barrows et al, settled.

Carolyn Sliwa v. George A. Marsh et al, settled.

Brandon A. Phillips v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, settled.

Gary K. Gearhart v. Damareya L. Russell et al, settled.

US Bank Trust NA v. Linda M. Summerfield et al, dismissed.

Lorene A. Kosakowski et al v. Brenda J. Harling et al, dismissed.

US Bank NA v. Craig W. Hull et al, dismissed.

American Advisors Group v. Mildred E. Colley et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Consavella M. Nicholson et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Leonore Larubbio and Frank V. Larubbio Sr.

Thomas A. Nobilio III and Dolores T. Nobilio.

Jeffrey A. Bickel and Lisa L. Bickel.

Tracy E. Miller and Kenneth W. Miller.

Rick Armstrong and Karen Armstrong.

Divorces granted

Diane K. Gordon v. Brian K. Gordon.

Fengying Cheng v. Allen Reynolds Jr.

Warren L. Clay v. Lacresha V. McCullough.