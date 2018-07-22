IS bombing in Kabul claims at least 14 lives

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan

A suicide bomber carried out an attack near Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan on Sunday killing 14 people, and narrowly missing the country’s vice president who was returning home after living in Turkey for over a year, security officials said.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the blast occurred near Kabul International Airport shortly after the convoy of the controversial vice president had just left the airport.

Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum, a former Uzbek warlord, and his entourage were unharmed, said Danish.

Danish said that 14 people, including both civilians and military forces, were killed in the attack and 50 others wounded.

The Islamic States group’s local affiliate claimed responsibility for the attack on its Amaaq News Agency website, claiming it had killed and wounded over 115 people.