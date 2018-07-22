By Amanda Tonoli

The Mahoning Valley Old Cars Club is lending a hand to local superhero Nora Sabella, 4, to aid her in fighting off who she says is the bad guy inside of her.

The bad guy is her stage four, high-risk neuroblastoma cancer.

“The bad guy is sneaky so we have got to make sure he doesn’t come back,” said Nora, daughter of Amy and Jeff and sister of Nina, all of Struthers

Although her prognosis is something no one wants to hear, Nora’s mother Amy said Nora remains fearless.

“She hasn’t always been this way, but this whole experience has changed her,” Amy said.

Nora is a confident, tall and skinny child sporting Paw Patrol outfits from head-to-toe, and she enjoys nothing more than Chic-Fil-A fries and Wendy’s chocolate Frosties.

Despite her favorite place in the world being Target, Nora said her dream career is to be a nurse.

“She loves to be helpful,” Amy said. “Anytime the nurses or doctors are working on her she likes to be involved, and she likes to help.”

Amy, a strong, but tearful mother, said simply: “This is my world – these girls. I get through by doing what needs to be done and I’m just trying to support Nora and support my family.”

And supporting is part of what the MVOCC is doing for the Sabella family by donating proceeds of the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 show at Austintown Senior Center, 100 Westchester Drive, to the family.

“It’s just worth it to see their [the children’s] smiles,” said club member Dee Trip. “We just wish we could do more.”

The car show has grown both in its size and frequency, as well as in its charity.

Member Bob Beck said the formerly annual show is now done at least three times each year.

“We are always asking around to find people in need of our help,” said Elmer Lydic. “All they have to do is contact a member.”

Throughout the past 10 years, the club has donated more than $100,000 to area children and Hospice of the Valley.

The Sunday car show will feature classic cars, food vendors, a 50/50 drawing, an auction, music, face painting, games and more.

Registration costs $10, and visitor admission is free.

For information visit MVOCC.com.