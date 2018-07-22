American Legion post helps YPD outfit new motorcycles

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Will Midkiff wanted a chance to thank police for always looking out for American Legion Post 472 at Rush Boulevard and East Indianola Avenue, so when the department recently purchased four new motorcycles, Midkiff and the post put their money where their clutch is.

The South Side post raised $1,000 to outfit the new motorcycles with decals.

The bikes, 2018 Harley Davidson Electroglide models, are popular, said police Chief Robin Lees, and often the department cannot keep up with the request to have them at an event.

Midkiff, post commander, said he was looking for a way to show appreciation for the work police officers do in the neighborhood and around the city. He solicited funds from four committees the post has, and each kicked in $250. It was not hard to get members to give, Midkiff said.

“We wanted to do something to say thank you for keeping us safe,” Midkiff said.

