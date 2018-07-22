Agenda Monday
Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.
Brookfield Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., bi-monthly department head meeting, followed by executive session, administration building, 6844 Strimbi Drive.
Cardinal Joint Fire District, 5:30 p.m., station No. 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.
Coitsville Township trustees, 7 p.m., town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.
Liberty school board, 5 p.m., high-school community room, 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown.
Lordstown Village Council, 2 p.m., planning and zoning and recreation department committee, caucus room, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.
Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., board meeting, second floor, CSB Building, 222 W. Federal St., suite 201, Youngstown.
Mill Creek MetroParks, 1 p.m., wildlife standing committee, classroom A, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.
Newton Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.
Poland school board, 6 p.m. township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.
Springfield Township trustees, 9 a.m., special meeting, followed by 9:30 a.m. special meeting, administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.
Vienna Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., special meeting, town hall, 848 Youngstown-Kingsville Road.
West Branch school board, 6 p.m., community levy forum, high school, 14277 S. Main St., Beloit.
