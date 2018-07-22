Agenda Monday

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., bi-monthly department head meeting, followed by executive session, administration building, 6844 Strimbi Drive.

Cardinal Joint Fire District, 5:30 p.m., station No. 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Coitsville Township trustees, 7 p.m., town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Liberty school board, 5 p.m., high-school community room, 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown.

Lordstown Village Council, 2 p.m., planning and zoning and recreation department committee, caucus room, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., board meeting, second floor, CSB Building, 222 W. Federal St., suite 201, Youngstown.

Mill Creek MetroParks, 1 p.m., wildlife standing committee, classroom A, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

Newton Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Poland school board, 6 p.m. township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.

Springfield Township trustees, 9 a.m., special meeting, followed by 9:30 a.m. special meeting, administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Vienna Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., special meeting, town hall, 848 Youngstown-Kingsville Road.

West Branch school board, 6 p.m., community levy forum, high school, 14277 S. Main St., Beloit.

