Vintage and Vinyl car, music event Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Patrick Parish, 1420 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, is having a Vintage and Vinyl car and music event on the street and in the parking lot across from the church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Vintage cars are featured and attendees are asked to vote for their favorite car. The winner will receive the People’s Choice Award.

Also during the event, DJ “Richie D” will play vinyl records for entertainment.

Food and refreshments are available under a large tent in front of the church.