Sunday cemetery tour is canceled


July 21, 2018 at 9:00a.m.

BOARDMAN — Due to projected inclement weather Sunday, the Hall & Jones tour of the historic Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 5400 Market St., has been moved to 2 p.m. July 29 For information, call Steffon W. Jones at 330-259-2091 or Ramona Martin-Jones at 330-565-2118.

