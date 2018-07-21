Sunday cemetery tour is canceled
BOARDMAN — Due to projected inclement weather Sunday, the Hall & Jones tour of the historic Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 5400 Market St., has been moved to 2 p.m. July 29 For information, call Steffon W. Jones at 330-259-2091 or Ramona Martin-Jones at 330-565-2118.
