Struthers woman faces child-endangering charge

Staff report

STRUTHERS

Police arrested a mother of three children on a child-endangering charge after officers alleged she beat her 11-month-old daughter and flipped the playpen she was in.

Nicole Redeske, 33, of Katherine Street was booked into the Mahoning County jail early Friday after her arrest on a warrant issued earlier, according to a news report from 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The charge stems from a police investigation that began July 9 when Redeske’s 13-year-old daughter ran to a neighbors house claiming her mother became angry when her 11-month-old sister knocked over a lamp, the TV station reported.

According to a police report, the 13-year-old told police her mom hit the baby on the arms and hands before flipping over the infant’s playpen, causing the baby girl to hit her head.

An officer responding to the call said he briefly saw the mom holding the baby and didn’t notice any obvious injuries to the child.

The police report says a witness claimed to have video and images from the teen supporting claims the teen and the infant were abused.

Police told the witness to email the pictures to detectives.

When police went to the family’s home to investigate further, Redeske, her 7-year-old son and the infant were gone.

A county Children Services caseworker who was supposed to meet with the Redeske the following day told police she had fled to St. Petersburg, Fla., with the children.

Police say while the family was in Florida, the 13-year-old daughter called 911 claiming her mother had tried to strangle her, leaving marks on her neck.

The report says the Manatee County Sheriff in Florida is investigating and will file criminal charges there.

When Redeske and the children returned to Youngstown on Thursday, she was placed under arrest, 21 News reported.

The children were turned over to Children Services.