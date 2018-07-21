Seeking art

YOUNGSTOWN

The YSUscape is accepting submissions of Youngstown-themed art for its Community Painting Day mural.

Representatives say the chosen design will be painted on a building in downtown Youngstown.

All designs should be sent to ysuscape@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The first-place winner’s design will be selected for the mural and will receive a $100 cash prize as well. The runner-up will receive a $50 cash prize.

On Community Painting Day, YSUscape informs that it will paint the outline of the mural. On the day of the event, the public will have the opportunity to fill in the rest by matching corresponding paint colors to numbers in the mural. The day is scheduled to take place within the first few weeks of September.

For information, contact Daniel Bancroft at 330-979-5247 or at ysuscape@gmail.com.

Route 305 closure

The Ohio Department of Transportation said beginning Monday until late August, state Route 305 between state Route 534 and state Route 45 in Southington and Champion townships will be closed for several culvert replacements. The detour will be Route 534 to U.S. Route 422 to state Route 82 to Route 45.

Saxon Family Picnic

YOUNGSTOWN

Saxon Family Picnic will take place at the Saxon Club pavilion, 710 S. Meridian Road, from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. There will be sausage sandwiches and hot dogs with or without sauerkraut, German potato salad, beer or pop and desserts. There also will be games for children, a brass band in the gazebo and raffles.

School security

COLUMBIANA

Columbiana schools will have a school resource officer for the 2018-19 school year.

The school resource officer position is in progress through the city, and it will increase an already strong police commitment provided by police Chief Tim Gladis and the city. The school resource officer will be introduced to students and staff in the district when school starts and will be present in all the district’s buildings. There will be other safety upgrades to buildings, including SchoolSAFEid, a criminal records and background identification system.

Bridge closed

LEETONIA

The village has closed the Madison Street Bridge until further notice. There is a sink hole on the north side of the bridge that needs to be inspected and repaired before it can be reopened. The general public has access to get to the businesses on both sides of the bridge, village officials said.

Tour rescheduled

BOARDMAN

Due to projected inclement weather Sunday, the Hall & Jones tour of the historic Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 5400 Market St., has been moved to July 29 at 2 p.m. For information, call Steffon W. Jones at 330-259-2091 or Ramona Martin-Jones at 330-565-2118.

Loan for plant

WARREN

A no-interest, $2.5 million Ohio Environmental Protection Agency loan will help the city update its wastewater treatment plant by saving the city $232,000 compared with a market-rate loan.

The city is designing updates to the plant and pump stations, which will help the city maintain compliance with regulations, provide more efficient treatment and increase reliability, the Ohio EPA said in a press release. The loan programs are managed by the Ohio EPA’s Division of Environmental and Financial Assistance, with assistance from the Ohio Water Development Authority.