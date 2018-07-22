No injuries in 2 Trumbull County fires tonight

Trumbull County firefighters fought two blazes this evening, one a vacant two-story house in the 2600 block of Phalanx Mills-Herner Road N.W. in Southington Township and another, a mobile home in the 5100 block of Orangeville-Kinsman Road in Vernon Township, in which the occupants were not home.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, no injuries were reported in either fire.

The Southington blaze was reported at 8:47 p.m. by a passer-by.

The Vernon fire was reported by a passer-by at 7:30 p.m.