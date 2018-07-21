Neil Armstrong’s private collection goes to auction

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

Admirers of the first man to walk on the moon will soon have the chance to own artifacts and mementos from Neil Armstrong’s private collection.

The collection of the astronaut who died in 2012 includes items such as pieces of a wing and propeller from the 1903 Wright Brothers flight that Armstrong took with him to the moon. It also includes correspondence about the planning of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon mission.

Items from the collection will be sold in a series of auctions handled by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions beginning Nov. 1-2 and continuing in May and November of next year.

Armstrong’s son Mark says he hopes that seeing the items and remembering them will help people realize the importance of continuing to explore space.