Man pleads not guilty to throwing infant against wall


July 21, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

An Ohio man who authorities say confessed fatally throwing an 8-month-old boy against a wall has pleaded not guilty to charges.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 33-year-old Domynyk Gilliam was arrested Thursday by Colerain Township police. He appeared Friday in court on murder, felonious assault and child endangerment charges. A judge set bond at $450,000.

Court documents say Gilliam confessed throwing Semir Brown against a wall and into a crib, causing fatal head injuries Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police report says Gilliam and his wife were babysitting Semir, who was the child of Gilliam’s wife’s cousin and was normally cared for by grandparents.

