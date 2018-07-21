Campbell teachers authorize strike notice, show solidarity at school event

By Amanda Tonoli

CAMPBELL

Campbell schools teachers are hopeful to go back to the table in negotiations, said teachers union representative Ryan Kish.

More than 50 teachers sported black shirts that said “Solidarity” at a groundbreaking ceremony Friday afternoon at Campbell Elementary Middle School.

Teachers stood together behind a tent for the ceremony, talking with one another. The effort was a show of unity.

The teachers union has issued a 10-day strike notice in the negotiation process as of Tuesday.

“After 11 sessions with little progress, the board of education is not willing to set another date to negotiate. Teachers have unanimously authorized a 10-day strike notice,” said Alaina Rauber on Campbell Education Association teachers union’s Facebook page.

The teachers’ contract expired June 30.

Colleen Joss, another union representative, said a strike date has not been decided upon.

Although both sides agreed not to release details of the negotiations, Kish said teachers remain united with the hope to continue the bargaining process “so school can start on time for the betterment of students.”

The first day of school is Aug. 22.

Schools Superintendent Matthew Bowen had similar sentiments.

“The board of education and administrative team look forward to our upcoming bargaining session on Aug. 14 with the Campbell Education Association,” Bowen said in a statement. “We are optimistic and hopeful we can continue to make progress necessary to have a contract in place for our teachers.”