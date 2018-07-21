Groundbreaking for new Angels for Animals shelter is Sunday

Staff report

CANFIELD

A new facility will allow Angels for Animals to save more animals and provide them with more medical services.

The groundbreaking for the Angels for Animals Angel Wing will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 4750 W. South Range Road.

The Angel Wing will provide more space for cat and dog kennels.

It also will have a new 24/7 vet clinic and a spay and neuter service center to provide medical service not just for pets, but also shelter animals looking for a home.

During the event, people can sign their names on the Angel Wing poster, light a candle and say a prayer for a pet or loved one, enjoy refreshments and take advantage of Angel Wing naming opportunities.

Angels for Animals seeks permanent homes and foster homes for the shelter animals and volunteers to help with various tasks.

Go to AngelsforAnimals.org for more information.