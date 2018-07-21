125 run first 5K on the Runway today at YARS

VIENNA

Barbara Meadows took off from the runway smoothly, on schedule and without a hitch, though only one thing was missing: the plane.

“It was so neat to be on the runway and on the taxiway,” the Minerva woman said after having gotten back her bearings and second wind.

Rather than being airborne, however, the 14-year flight attendant found herself much more down-to-earth, because she was among the estimated 125 runners of all ages and skill levels who took part in Saturday morning’s first 5K on the Runway at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

Sponsoring the two-hour fundraising event were 7/17 Credit Union and the Cafaro Foundation.

Proceeds are to benefit the base’s Community Council and the Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission, noted Marcy Angelo, an event co-planner and council member.

The run also was to advocate on behalf of YARS and support the 910th Airlift Wing, she said.

