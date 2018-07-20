WFMJ credited in capture of suspect

BOARDMAN

Investigators are crediting news stories from 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, for the capture of a Youngstown man accused of raping and kidnapping a teenage girl.

U.S. Marshals say 26-year-old Mel’Quan Patton was taken into custody on Glenwood Avenue in Boardman late Thursday morning.

Over the previous two days, 21 WFMJ and wfmj.com had stories giving Patton’s description and who to contact if anyone knew his whereabouts. Patton was wanted on an offense of kidnapping with the purpose to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

According to police, a woman reported in June that Patton had sex with her 16-year-old daughter at a North Center Street home, then refused to let her go until the following day.

U.S. Marshals said the girl is home and is OK. The incident is being investigated as a rape case, Youngstown police said.

Mother charged with child endangerment

LIBERTY

A township woman had a hearing Wednesday on a charge of child endangerment after police said she left her 2-year-old daughter at home alone while on a beer run Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., according to a police report.

Candis Wynn, 31, of Lucretia Drive appeared in Girard Municipal Court and entered a not-guilty plea. Her bond was set at $7,500. Her next court hearing is Aug. 9.

Police responded to neighbor’s calls about a crying child left alone. When they arrived, the child was standing on the porch wearing only a diaper, and nobody was in the house.

Wynn eventually returned with a bag of malt liquor.

She told police her boyfriend was home when she left, but when police called him he said he was at work in Cleveland, the report said. The child’s father took custody of the child.

6 food trucks taking part in Howland event

HOWLAND

Township trustees will host the second Howland Food Truck event of the summer from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Richard E. Orwig Park, 8204 E. Market St.

Six food trucks will be at the park to offer gourmet food-truck fare. Music will be provided by the Mick Rogers Band. The Northeast Ohio Foot, Ankle and Wound Center, and Matthew Vansuch are co-sponsoring the event.

Governor appoints Loree to another term

BOARDMAN

Gov. John Kasich has reappointed Jason R. Loree, Boardman Township administrator, to another term on the Statewide Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network Steering Committee. His term began Wednesday and ends Dec. 30, 2020.

Among the committee’s duties is to make recommendations for consolidation of public-safety-answering-point operations in Ohio.