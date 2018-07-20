TUBBS TRIAL | Jurors find man guilty in 2017 murder
YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors in the courtroom of Judge Anthony D'Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court have found Jermaine Tubbs guilty of the April 10, 2017 murder of Michael Brooks, 52.
Tubbs, 28 was charged with the April 10, 2017, shooting death of Michael Brooks, 52, during an argument on DuPont Circle.
10:56 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors today informed Judge Antjony D'Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court they had reached a verdict in the Jermaine Tubbs murder case only to be sent back to continue deliberations because they were never given a piece of evidence.
With the jury, defendant, attorneys and others in the courtroom present, the judge came out clutching a paper bag used by police to collect evidence. In the bag was a white jacket said was admitted into evidence that police said was worn by the defendant and found in a wooded area near the DuPont Circle apartment complex where Michael Brooks, 52, was shot and killed April 10, 2017.
The jacket was never given to jurors to examine when they got the case to deliberate Thursday, so Judge D'Apolito sent jurors back to deliberate, saying they need to be given the opportunity to examine the jacket, so they were sent back to deliberate.
Prosecutors said Tubbs, 28, killed Brooks during an argument.
Tubbs testified Wednesday and claimed self defense.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 20, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Jurors deliberate in two separate cases
- July 16, 2018 2:10 p.m.
Opening arguments expected in Tubbs trial
- July 17, 2018 10:12 a.m.
TUBBS TRIAL | Testimony gets underway in 2017 case
- July 19, 2018 12:54 p.m.
Jurors hear closing arguments in Jermaine Tubbs' murder trial
- February 6, 2018 midnight
Trial starts after defendant rejects plea offer
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.