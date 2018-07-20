Trumbull County road closed until August for culvert replacement
Beginning Monday until late August, state Route 305 between state Route 534 and state Route 45 in Southington and Champion townships will be closed for several culvert replacements. The detour will be Route 534 to U.S. Route 422 to state Route 82 to Route 45, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.
