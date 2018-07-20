TJX referendum makes it onto the special-election ballot

LORDSTOWN — A referendum on zone changes that were approved for development of a TJX project in the village will be on the ballot next month.

A group that is opposed to the zone changes collected “plenty” of valid signatures, the Trumbull County Board of Elections reported today.

The group collected 1,141 signatures, 1,107 of which were valid. To make it onto the ballot, the group needed to collect a total of 868 valid signatures, or 124 for each of the seven zone changes.

The special election will take place Aug. 21.

Council approved rezoning 290 acres on Hallock Young and Ellsworth Bailey roads from residential to industrial. The zone changes had been requested by TJX Companies, Inc., which plans to build a $160 million HomeGoods warehouse there, a facility the company says will employ up to 1,000 people within five years of opening.

