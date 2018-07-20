Surplus food/clothing

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Recipients must bring containers and proper identification.

Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, various commodities, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Recipients must bring reusable bags. For ZIP codes 44509, 44511 and 44515 only.

Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.